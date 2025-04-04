EFV Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (Symbol: EFV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.43, changing hands as low as $54.84 per share. iShares MSCI EAFE Value shares are currently trading down about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EFV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EFV's low point in its 52 week range is $51.045 per share, with $60.8599 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.66.

