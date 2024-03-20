EFTA surveillance authority to investigate Norway over exclusive rights to power exchange

Adds details in paragraph 3, quote in paragraph 6, background in paragraph 8

COPENHAGEN, March 20 (Reuters) - The European Free Trade Association's Surveillance Authority (ESA) on Wednesday said it would investigate a possible breach by Norway of the European Economic Area's competition rules over exclusive rights granted to the power exchange Nord Pool.

The association between Norway, Lichenstein, Switzerland and Iceland operates in parallel to the European Union and the ESA has powers similar to the European Commission which include investigations, fines and court action for non-compliance.

The association said it had received a complaint in July 2022 against Norway, alleging an infringement of the EEA competition rules.

"ESA concludes on a preliminary basis that the measures, taken by the Norwegian Energy Regulatory Authority (RME), created an inequality of opportunities for economic actors in the Norwegian market for electricity trading facilitation services," it said in a statement.

"This maintains or strengthens Nord Pool's already dominant position in that market to the detriment of new entrants," it added.

Norway has two months to respond, the ESA said, until the association decides whether it will take the case further.

Nord Pool in September 2021 received an exclusive licence to organise a daily day-ahead auction for electricity trading on the North Sea Link (NSL), which connects Norway's southern price zone NO2 with the British power market.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik, Elaine Hardcastle)

