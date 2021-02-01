EFSF wraps up Q1 funding with tap

By David Cheetham

LONDON, Feb 1 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility hit its €7bn funding target for the first quarter of the year on Monday following a €2bn no-grow re-opening of its October 2027 paper that was comfortably covered and executed with minimal fuss.

While the deal was a success, it never threatened the giddy heights of the issuer's last outing, a €5bn dual-tranche transaction that attracted a record combined order book of €70bn in mid-January, providing further evidence of a more measured and orderly market backdrop compared to the exuberance seen at the start of the year.

“Generally speaking the euro market is still in good shape," said a lead manager.

"It’s certainly coming down from the euphoria we had at the early part of this year. So I think investors do focus much more on new issue concessions and are waiting for a bit more clarity on how QE is going to support the sector and reassess the possibilities for secondary market performance."

The spread was set at mid-swaps less 11bp, 2bp inside guidance via Commerzbank, Credit Agricole and UniCredit.

“There was nice momentum in the order book with little price sensitivity and that allowed us to tighten the price by 2bp, giving 1bp new issue concession which I think is typically fair for a no-grow transaction.”

In a sign of the slight widening of spreads from their tightest levels, the deal came at the same level as the issuer's €3bn 10-year last month, a January 2031 deal that also priced at less 11bp. It tightened to around less 14bp but was quoted a tad wider on Monday at less 13bp according to Tradeweb.

Demand for the new deal was robust with orders by the first update topping €7.8bn, excluding joint lead manager interest.

The total outstanding in the bond is now €5bn after the notes were originally launched in a €3bn no-grow transaction in early October 2020. That deal landed at less 4bp, also 2bp tighter than guidance, on a large order book of over €17.7bn, excluding joint lead manager interest.

Following Monday's deal, the issuer has raised the first quarter's target amount in the first two of four issuance windows for the period, leaving the weeks beginning March 8 and March 22 free for related entity ESM which has €2bn to raise in Q1. Overall, the two entities will raise €24.5bn this year, split between €16.5bn for EFSF and €8bn for ESM.

Sovereigns line-up

Three sovereigns are set to venture into euros on Tuesday and with two targeting the long-end, the focus will be on duration.

Belgium is set to follow in the footsteps of France by bringing its first 50-year benchmark in almost five years while Finland's no-grow €3bn 30-year deal will match the longest tenor for the issuer. Cyprus will target the short-end with a five-year note.

Belgium has appointed BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, NatWest Markets and Nomura as joint lead managers.

Bank of America, Credit Agricole, Citigroup, Danske Bank and Nomura will act as bookrunners on the Finland deal.

“It’s going to be interesting and quite a nice test of the market to see how it takes down the duration," said a syndicate banker.

"Obviously both Belgium and Finland are different spread contexts, if you sort of work out the fair value of where they are. One is close to swaps flat and one is going to be significantly more than that.”

Belgium previous 50-year was a €3bn 2.15% June 2066 deal that priced in April 2016 at 17bp over OATs.

Finland's last targeted the 30-year tenor in 2017, a €1.5bn 1.375% April 2047 note that priced at swaps plus 4bp.

France received a rapturous reception on its return to the 50-tenor last month, setting a record deal size for any issuer at that maturity of €7bn and also amassing its largest ever order book which closed in excess of €75bn (including €2.45bn from the leads).

“France went very well and we had the 30-year from the EU last week which went very well so duration has been well absorbed by the market so far," said the second banker.

“Hopefully primary markets will remain constructive and strong. Finland’s a no-grow as per the announcement which should be no problem at all. Belgium has the capacity to take more if it’s there given the size of the programme but nothing’s been communicated in that sense.”

The Belgian Debt Agency expects gross borrowing of €43.61bn in the year ahead - €7.85bn less than in 2020 - with net financing of €22.77bn. It syndicated €6bn of 10-year paper last month, gathering over €50bn of demand.

Cyprus has mandated Barclays, BNP Paribas, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale as lead managers for its five-year benchmark.

A no-grow €500m tap of Lower Saxony's 0.05% March 2035 paper is also expected on Tuesday, with Citigroup, DZ Bank, JP Morgan, LBBW and NordLB lead managers.

