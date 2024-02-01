EFSC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Symbol: EFSC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.28, changing hands as low as $39.71 per share. Enterprise Financial Services Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EFSC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EFSC's low point in its 52 week range is $32.97 per share, with $56.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.13.
