EFR Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/15/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/15/26, Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (Symbol: EFR) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.069, payable on 7/31/26. As a percentage of EFR's recent stock price of $10.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when EFR shares open for trading on 7/15/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EFR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.72% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EFR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EFR's low point in its 52 week range is $10.11 per share, with $12.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.73.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

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Further EFR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.