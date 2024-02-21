EFG sees profit soar 50% in 2023

ZURICH, Feb 21 (Reuters) - EFG International EFGN.S on Wednesday reported a 50% jump in net profit to 303.2 million Swiss francs ($344.35 million) last year, marking a record profit for the Swiss private bank which has hired extensively from Credit Suisse in the wake of the bank's collapse.

Assets under management shrank slightly to 142.2 billion from 143.1 billion francs at the end of 2022, less than the 145.5 billion estimated by analysts at Vontobel.

The bank said the strong Swiss franc had more than offset the inflows and positive market performance.

(Reporting by Noele Illien, Editing by Rachel More)

