EFG International (SWX:EFGN) Price Target Increased by 13.09% to 12.25

The average one-year price target for EFG International (SWX:EFGN) has been revised to 12.25 / share. This is an increase of 13.09% from the prior estimate of 10.83 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.51 to a high of 13.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.91% from the latest reported closing price of 11.90 / share.

EFG International Maintains 3.78% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.78%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in EFG International. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 8.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EFGN is 0.09%, an increase of 8.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.87% to 24,896K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 10,205K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,000K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,979K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,966K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFGN by 7.97% over the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 1,854K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,086K shares, representing a decrease of 12.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFGN by 3.81% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,237K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 879K shares, representing an increase of 28.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFGN by 13.88% over the last quarter.

