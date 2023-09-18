EFG International names former Credit Suisse employee as Israel CEO

Adds company comment, details on Israel team, paragraphs 2-4.

ZURICH, Sept 18 (Reuters) - EFG International EFGN.S on Monday said it had opened an office in Tel Aviv and appointed former Credit Suisse employee Joseph Wolf as chief executive of the Swiss private bank's Israel subsidiary.

"In his new role as CEO of EFG Wealth Management (Israel) Ltd, Joseph Wolf will work alongside Michael Dadoun, who has been appointed as Head of Private Banking Israel," EFG said.

Wolf and Dadoun both joined the Swiss bank in September from Credit Suisse, it said. Reuters in June quoted sources familiar with the matter saying that the two would move to EFG.

Their team at the new wealth management advisory business in Israel includes three client relationship officers and one investment counsellor, EFG said.

