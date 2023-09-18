News & Insights

EFG International names former Credit Suisse employee as Israel CEO

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

September 18, 2023 — 01:37 am EDT

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Sept 18 (Reuters) - EFG International EFGN.S on Monday said it had opened an office in Tel Aviv and appointed former Credit Suisse employee Joseph Wolf as chief executive of the Swiss private bank's Israel subsidiary.

Wolf, the former CEO of Credit Suisse Israel, had left the bank along with half a dozen others to form the new wealth management advisory business at EFG, Reuters had previously reported.

