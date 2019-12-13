EFG International dismisses takeover reports

ZURICH, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Swiss wealth manager EFG International EFGN.S on Friday dismissed media reports over a potential acquisition of the bank by Julius Baer BAER.S.

"EFG International and its principal shareholder, EFG Bank European Financial Group, dismiss speculation regarding an alleged acquisition of EFG International by Julius Baer," it said in a statement. "Multiple recent media articles on this topic are false, unfounded and misleading. No transaction discussions are taking place between EFG Bank European Financial Group and Julius Baer."

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by Louise Heavens)

