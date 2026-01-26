Markets

EFG International To Acquire Quilvest Switzerland In All-cash Deal

January 26, 2026 — 02:16 am EST

(RTTNews) - EFG International AG (EFGN.SW, EFGIF) on Monday announced that it has agreed to acquire Zurich-based private bank Quilvest Switzerland Ltd in an all-cash transaction for undisclosed consideration.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

Quilvest Switzerland was founded in 1932 and is owned by Bemberg Capital, managing approximately CHF 5.3 billion in assets.

The acquisition strengthens the company's footprint in Switzerland as well as in key growth markets including Latin America and the Middle East.

The company expects the transaction to reduce its CET1 capital ratio by up to around 70 basis points, with Quilvest Switzerland to be integrated into EFG Bank following completion.

On Friday, EFG International closed trading at CHF 20 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

