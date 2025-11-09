EFG Holding Company S.A.E - Depositary Receipt (LSE:EFGD) Price Target Decreased by 11.99% to 1.24

The average one-year price target for EFG Holding Company S.A.E - Depositary Receipt (LSE:EFGD) has been revised to 1.24 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 11.99% from the prior estimate of 1.41 GBX dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.17 GBX to a high of 1.37 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 100.76% from the latest reported closing price of 0.62 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in EFG Holding Company S.A.E - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EFGD is 0.00%, an increase of 31.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 47K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 34K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.