EFG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (Symbol: EFG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $80.39, changing hands as high as $81.12 per share. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EFG's low point in its 52 week range is $60.13 per share, with $88.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.03.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.