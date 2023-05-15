News & Insights

Efforts to extend Ukraine Black Sea grain deal to continue in coming days - UN

May 15, 2023 — 10:16 am EDT

Written by Michelle Nichols for Reuters ->

UNITED NATIONS, May 15 (Reuters) - U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Monday that efforts will continue in the coming days to extend a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain, a pact Moscow has threatened to quit on May 18 over obstacles to its grain and fertilizer exports.

"Continuation of the Black Sea Initiative is critically important, as is recommitment by the parties to its smooth and efficient operation," Griffiths told a U.N. Security Council meeting on Ukraine. "We will continue to call on all to meet their responsibilities as the world watches us very closely."

