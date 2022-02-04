Effort to buy out Germany's Aareal Bank fails

FRANKFURT, Feb 4 (Reuters) - A buyout group seeking to take over Germany's Aareal Bank ARLG.DE said on Friday that too few investors took them up on their offer and the bid had failed.

A sweetened $2.1 billion offer for the German lender had been meeting resistance from big investors.

