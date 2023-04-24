EFFECTOR THERAPEUTICS (STU:LWK1) Price Target Increased by 25.99% to 5.77

The average one-year price target for EFFECTOR THERAPEUTICS (STU:LWK1) has been revised to 5.77 / share. This is an increase of 25.99% from the prior estimate of 4.58 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.17 to a high of 9.39 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,492.98% from the latest reported closing price of 0.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in EFFECTOR THERAPEUTICS. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LWK1 is 0.05%, a decrease of 38.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.16% to 25,064K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sr One Capital Management holds 6,822K shares representing 16.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Abingworth LLP holds 4,822K shares representing 11.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Column Group holds 4,309K shares representing 10.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sectoral Asset Management holds 2,383K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aristeia Capital holds 1,540K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,557K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LWK1 by 24.01% over the last quarter.

