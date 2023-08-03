EFFECTOR THERAPEUTICS (STU:LWK1) Price Target Increased by 21.76% to 6.70

The average one-year price target for EFFECTOR THERAPEUTICS (STU:LWK1) has been revised to 6.70 / share. This is an increase of 21.76% from the prior estimate of 5.50 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.95 to a high of 9.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 955.10% from the latest reported closing price of 0.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in EFFECTOR THERAPEUTICS. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LWK1 is 0.07%, an increase of 38.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.34% to 29,902K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sr One Capital Management holds 6,822K shares representing 11.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Abingworth LLP holds 4,822K shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Carlyle Group holds 4,822K shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company.

Column Group holds 4,309K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sectoral Asset Management holds 2,383K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

