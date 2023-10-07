EFFECTOR THERAPEUTICS (STU:LWK1) Price Target Increased by 12.47% to 6.86

The average one-year price target for EFFECTOR THERAPEUTICS (STU:LWK1) has been revised to 6.86 / share. This is an increase of 12.47% from the prior estimate of 6.10 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.96 to a high of 10.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,207.14% from the latest reported closing price of 0.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in EFFECTOR THERAPEUTICS. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LWK1 is 0.10%, an increase of 73.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.04% to 26,001K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sr One Capital Management holds 6,822K shares representing 11.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Carlyle Group holds 4,822K shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Column Group holds 4,309K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sectoral Asset Management holds 2,383K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aristeia Capital holds 1,498K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,540K shares, representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LWK1 by 61.76% over the last quarter.

