Effective Pricing Actions Aid B&G Foods (BGS) Amid High Costs

B&G Foods, Inc. BGS is on track with refining its portfolio to drive long-term growth. The company is actively pursuing strategic acquisitions to boost growth. Moreover, the shelf-stable and frozen food and household product company is on track with effective pricing action amid a rising cost environment.



Let’s delve deeper.

What’s Working in B&G Foods’ Favor?

B&G Foods is reaping benefits from continued margin recovery on the back of pricing actions undertaken to counter inflationary costs through pricing and productivity efforts. In the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the company’s adjusted gross margin expanded 230 basis points (bps) to 22.7%. The gross margin expansion was backed by increased net pricing (relative to input costs), reduced transportation and warehousing costs and moderation of input cost inflation.



B&G Foods has a successful track record of acquisition-led growth. B&G Foods acquired the Crisco brand from J.M. Smucker in December 2020. Before this, the company acquired Farmwise (in February 2020). It also acquired an integrated retail baking powder maker, Clabber Girl (acquired in May 2019). In its lastearnings call management highlighted that Clabber Girl continued its strong performance, with brand sales rising 31.5% year over year in the third quarter of 2023.



The company’s focus on reshaping its portfolio is evident from its emphasis on making prudent divestitures. To this end, management recently unveiled the sale of its Green Giant U.S. shelf-stable product line to Seneca Foods Corporation. BGS plans to utilize the net proceeds from this sale to repay long-term debt. Management sold the Back to Nature brand in January 2023 — to exit the small, fragmented lower and margin snacks portfolio. The company is on track to analyze other divestiture possibilities to enhance portfolio focus and reduce debt.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

High Costs Hurt

B&G Foods has been grappling with higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for a while. In the third quarter of fiscal 2023, B&G Foods’ SG&A expenses escalated 1.4% to $48.2 million due to higher general and administrative expenses and consumer marketing costs. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses escalated 0.6 percentage points to 9.6%.



All said, whether the upsides can help B&G Foods stay afloat amid such high costs is yet to be seen.



B&G Foods’ shares have declined 6.4% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 2.9% decline.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.