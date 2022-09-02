Effect of Indian rate hikes still unclear - cenbank MPC member Varma

By tightening liquidity, the central bank also has pushed interbank interest rates higher within a band, called the corridor, that is defined by the rates at which it borrows or lends from banks.

"The movement of market interest rates from the lower end of the corridor to the upper end of the corridor is itself a form of tightening, and so the actual rate hike is not 140 bps but perhaps 205 bps," Varma said.

He also said there was no consensus on India's neutral real rate, which the central bank defines as the real (inflation-adjusted) interest rate at which economic growth is close to potential and inflation is stable. But he pointed to estimates ranging between 0.5% and 1.5%.

"We are now in a situation of high inflation and weak economy. So the real rate might have to be only slightly above the neutral rate," he said, adding that the real rate needs to be computed using projected inflation of three to four quarters ahead and not based on current inflation.

Based on that expectation, Varma sees further room for the Reserve Bank of India to raise interest rates. "But perhaps not too much," he said, adding, "this debate is really for the next meeting."

(Reporting by Savio Shetty and Divya Chowdhury in Mumbai; Additional reporting by Aftab Ahmed in new Delhi and Shilpa Jamkhandikar in Mumbai; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

