EFC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.70, changing hands as low as $12.67 per share. Ellington Financial Inc shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EFC's low point in its 52 week range is $11.12 per share, with $14.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.70.

