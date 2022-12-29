EFAV Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (Symbol: EFAV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $64.18, changing hands as high as $64.19 per share. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EFAV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EFAV's low point in its 52 week range is $55.14 per share, with $77.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.15.

