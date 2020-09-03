EFAV Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (Symbol: EFAV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $68.76, changing hands as low as $68.03 per share. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EFAV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EFAV's low point in its 52 week range is $53.83 per share, with $75.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.18.

