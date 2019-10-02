EFA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (Symbol: EFA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.00, changing hands as low as $63.54 per share. iShares MSCI EAFE shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EFA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EFA's low point in its 52 week range is $56.77 per share, with $67.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.47.

