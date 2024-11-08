EF-ON, Inc. Sees Boost in Quarterly Profits

EF-ON, Inc. (JP:9514) has released an update.

EF-ON, Inc. reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the three months ending September 30, 2024, with operating profit surging by 101.6% and ordinary profit increasing by 193.2% compared to the same period last year. Despite a slight decline in net sales, the company’s profit attributable to owners of parent rose by 138%, reflecting a robust financial trajectory.

