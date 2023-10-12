EF Hutton Reiterates XPEL Inc - Reg S (XPEL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 12, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of XPEL Inc - Reg S (NASDAQ:XPEL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.83% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for XPEL Inc - Reg S is 98.94. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $109.20. The average price target represents an increase of 48.83% from its latest reported closing price of 66.48.

The projected annual revenue for XPEL Inc - Reg S is 400MM, an increase of 12.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 415 funds or institutions reporting positions in XPEL Inc - Reg S. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPEL is 0.28%, an increase of 1.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.20% to 21,938K shares. The put/call ratio of XPEL is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,797K shares representing 10.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,485K shares, representing an increase of 11.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPEL by 35.67% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,605K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,654K shares, representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPEL by 15.99% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,374K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,426K shares, representing a decrease of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPEL by 15.65% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 1,072K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,065K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPEL by 13.69% over the last quarter.

WGROX - Wasatch Core Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 678K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 662K shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPEL by 16.85% over the last quarter.

XPEL Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

XPEL is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films, and ceramic coatings. With a global footprint, a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support and world-class training.

