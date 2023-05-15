EF Hutton Reiterates U.S. Energy (USEG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 155.00% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for U.S. Energy is 3.32. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $3.68. The average price target represents an increase of 155.00% from its latest reported closing price of 1.30.

The projected annual revenue for U.S. Energy is 44MM, an increase of 6.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.23.

U.S. Energy Declares $0.02 Dividend

On May 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.09 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on May 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $1.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.92%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.19%, the lowest has been 0.65%, and the highest has been 6.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.05 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 4.51 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.93. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Energy. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USEG is 0.01%, an increase of 6.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.05% to 553K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 109K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 77K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USEG by 30.37% over the last quarter.

Verity Asset Management holds 76K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing an increase of 13.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USEG by 24.91% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments holds 54K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USEG by 20.93% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 44K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 55.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USEG by 69.74% over the last quarter.

U.S. Energy Background Information

It is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the United States. Its business is currently focused on targeting mature, low decline assets with existing infrastructure that allows us to maximize our return on capital in a sustainable and efficient manner.

