EF Hutton Reiterates Troika Media Group (TRKA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 583.95% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Troika Media Group is 1.53. The forecasts range from a low of 1.52 to a high of $1.58. The average price target represents an increase of 583.95% from its latest reported closing price of 0.22.

The projected annual revenue for Troika Media Group is 459MM, an increase of 22.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Troika Media Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRKA is 0.00%, a decrease of 97.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.80% to 10,804K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 867K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 332K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing an increase of 67.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRKA by 520.90% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 287K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 272K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 83.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRKA by 1,696.67% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Securities holds 269K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares, representing an increase of 57.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRKA by 228.00% over the last quarter.

Troika Media Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Troika Media Group (TMG) is a brand identity and communications agency that provides integrated branding and advertising solutions for global brands, primarily in entertainment and sports. Applying emerging technology, data science, and world-class creative, TMG helps brands deepen engagement with audiences and fans throughout the consumer journey. Clients include Apple, CBS, AT&T, Comcast, CNN, HBO, Hulu, ABC, ESPN, IMAX, Netflix, Oath, Riot Games, Sony, Turner and UFC.

