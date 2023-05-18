News & Insights

Stocks
TRKA

EF Hutton Reiterates Troika Media Group (TRKA) Buy Recommendation

May 18, 2023 — 05:57 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 583.95% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Troika Media Group is 1.53. The forecasts range from a low of 1.52 to a high of $1.58. The average price target represents an increase of 583.95% from its latest reported closing price of 0.22.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Troika Media Group is 459MM, an increase of 22.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Troika Media Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRKA is 0.00%, a decrease of 97.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.80% to 10,804K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TRKA / Troika Media Group Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 867K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 332K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing an increase of 67.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRKA by 520.90% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 287K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 272K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 83.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRKA by 1,696.67% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Securities holds 269K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares, representing an increase of 57.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRKA by 228.00% over the last quarter.

Troika Media Group Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Troika Media Group (TMG) is a brand identity and communications agency that provides integrated branding and advertising solutions for global brands, primarily in entertainment and sports. Applying emerging technology, data science, and world-class creative, TMG helps brands deepen engagement with audiences and fans throughout the consumer journey. Clients include Apple, CBS, AT&T, Comcast, CNN, HBO, Hulu, ABC, ESPN, IMAX, Netflix, Oath, Riot Games, Sony, Turner and UFC.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRKA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.