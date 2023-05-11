EF Hutton Reiterates Superior Uniform Group (SGC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Superior Uniform Group (NASDAQ:SGC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 132.12% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Superior Uniform Group is 18.10. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 132.12% from its latest reported closing price of 7.80.

The projected annual revenue for Superior Uniform Group is 613MM, an increase of 8.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.97.

Superior Uniform Group Declares $0.14 Dividend

On May 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on June 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $7.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.18%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.91%, the lowest has been 1.48%, and the highest has been 7.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.43 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.98 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 184 funds or institutions reporting positions in Superior Uniform Group. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 4.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGC is 0.05%, an increase of 19.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.41% to 7,359K shares. The put/call ratio of SGC is 1.59, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Wilshire Securities Management holds 863K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 932K shares, representing a decrease of 8.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGC by 9.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 436K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 332K shares, representing an increase of 23.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGC by 37.45% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 417K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 443K shares, representing a decrease of 6.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGC by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 281K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 254K shares, representing an increase of 9.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGC by 7.34% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 262K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares, representing an increase of 4.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGC by 7.20% over the last quarter.

Superior Group of Companies Inc.. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Superior Group of Companies™ formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help its customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their employees and customers. Superior Group provides customized support for each of its divisions through its shared services model.

