EF Hutton Reiterates Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Superior Drilling Products (AMEX:SDPI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 109.02% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Superior Drilling Products is 2.04. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of 109.02% from its latest reported closing price of 0.98.

The projected annual revenue for Superior Drilling Products is 28MM, an increase of 46.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Superior Drilling Products. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 8.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDPI is 0.00%, a decrease of 31.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.44% to 1,635K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 351K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 356K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDPI by 31.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 259K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 199K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDPI by 31.23% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 181K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BRSIX - Ultra-Small Company Market Fund Class N holds 166K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Superior Drilling Products Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is an innovative, cutting-edge drilling tool technology company providing cost saving solutions that drive production efficiencies for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. The Company designs, manufactures, repairs and sells drilling tools. SDP drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream® well bore conditioning tool and the patented Strider™ oscillation system technology. In addition, SDP is a manufacturer and refurbisher of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits for a leading oil field service company. SDP operates a state-of-the-art drill tool fabrication facility, where it manufactures its solutions for the drilling industry, as well as customers' custom products. The Company's strategy for growth is to leverage its expertise in drill tool technology and innovative, precision machining in order to broaden its product offerings and solutions for the oil and gas industry.

