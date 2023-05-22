EF Hutton Reiterates SPI Energy (SPI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 371.43% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for SPI Energy is 5.61. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 371.43% from its latest reported closing price of 1.19.

The projected annual revenue for SPI Energy is 298MM, an increase of 67.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPI Energy. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPI is 0.00%, a decrease of 43.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 60.00% to 101K shares. The put/call ratio of SPI is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 24K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Renaissance Technologies holds 17K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 119K shares, representing a decrease of 612.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPI by 80.98% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 12K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Group One Trading holds 7K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 233.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPI by 35.66% over the last quarter.

SPI Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (the 'Company') is a global provider of photovoltaic ('PV') solutions for business, residential, government and utility customers and investors. The Company develops solar PV projects that are either sold to third party operators or owned and operated by the Company for selling of electricity to the grid in multiple countries in Asia, North America and Europe. The Company's subsidiary in Australia primarily sells solar PV components to retail customers and solar project developers. The Company has its operating headquarter in Santa Clara, California and maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia.

