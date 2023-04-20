EF Hutton Reiterates SPI Energy (SPI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 389.60% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for SPI Energy is $6.12. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 389.60% from its latest reported closing price of $1.25.

The projected annual revenue for SPI Energy is $298MM, an increase of 67.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Concord Wealth Partners holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Simplex Trading holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 57.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPI by 99.81% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 12K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares, representing a decrease of 7,492.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPI by 100.00% over the last quarter.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise holds 6K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 34.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPI by 154,035.87% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPI Energy. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPI is 0.00%, a decrease of 93.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.90% to 254K shares. The put/call ratio of SPI is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

SPI Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (the 'Company') is a global provider of photovoltaic ('PV') solutions for business, residential, government and utility customers and investors. The Company develops solar PV projects that are either sold to third party operators or owned and operated by the Company for selling of electricity to the grid in multiple countries in Asia, North America and Europe. The Company's subsidiary in Australia primarily sells solar PV components to retail customers and solar project developers. The Company has its operating headquarter in Santa Clara, California and maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia.

