EF Hutton Reiterates Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings (SONN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:SONN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4,761.18% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings is $14.64. The forecasts range from a low of $6.77 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 4,761.18% from its latest reported closing price of $0.30.

The projected annual revenue for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings is $0MM, a decrease of 60.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$5.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 48K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 260K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 263K shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONN by 17.24% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 397K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 62.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SONN is 0.00%, an increase of 0.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.28% to 706K shares.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2011, Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings Inc. is an oncology-focused biotechnology company with a proprietary platform for innovating biologic drugs of single or bispecific action. Known as FHAB™ (Fully Human Albumin Binding), the technology utilizes a fully human single chain antibody fragment (scFv) that binds to and 'hitch-hikes' on human serum albumin (HSA) for transport to target tissues. FHAB™ is the foundation of a modular, plug-and-play construct for potentiating a range of large molecule therapeutic classes, including cytokines, peptides, antibodies and vaccines.

