EF Hutton Reiterates Software Acquisition Group Inc III - (SWAG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Software Acquisition Group Inc III - (NASDAQ:SWAG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 190.51% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Software Acquisition Group Inc III - is $4.59. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $4.72. The average price target represents an increase of 190.51% from its latest reported closing price of $1.58.

The projected annual revenue for Software Acquisition Group Inc III - is $69MM, an increase of 16.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Software Acquisition Group Inc III -. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 92.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWAG is 0.00%, a decrease of 99.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.43% to 10K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Westchester Capital Management holds 10K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

