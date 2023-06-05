EF Hutton Reiterates Replimune Group (REPL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 134.38% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Replimune Group is 53.04. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 134.38% from its latest reported closing price of 22.63.

The projected annual revenue for Replimune Group is 15MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 356 funds or institutions reporting positions in Replimune Group. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 9.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REPL is 0.25%, a decrease of 5.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.44% to 58,443K shares. The put/call ratio of REPL is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,496K shares representing 9.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,065K shares, representing an increase of 7.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REPL by 34.44% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 4,578K shares representing 8.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 3,812K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,832K shares, representing a decrease of 26.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REPL by 45.66% over the last quarter.

Omega Fund Management holds 3,050K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,362K shares, representing a decrease of 10.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REPL by 14.00% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,378K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,292K shares, representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REPL by 36.34% over the last quarter.

Replimune Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Replimune Group, Inc., headquartered in Woburn, MA, was founded in 2015 to develop the next generation of oncolytic immune-gene therapies for the treatment of cancer. Replimune is developing novel, proprietary therapeutics intended to improve the direct cancer-killing effects of selective virus replication and the potency of the immune response to the tumor antigens released. Replimune's Immulytic™ platform is designed to maximize systemic immune activation, in particular to tumor neoantigens, through robust viral-mediated immunogenic tumor cell killing and the delivery of optimal combinations of immune-activating proteins to the tumor and draining lymph nodes. The approach is expected to be highly synergistic with immune checkpoint blockade and other approaches to cancer treatment across a broad range of cancers. Replimune intends to progress these therapies rapidly through clinical development in combination with other immuno-oncology products with complementary mechanisms of action as well as in standalone indications.

