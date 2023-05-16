EF Hutton Reiterates Reborn Coffee (REBN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 502.51% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Reborn Coffee is 5.61. The forecasts range from a low of 5.56 to a high of $5.78. The average price target represents an increase of 502.51% from its latest reported closing price of 0.93.

The projected annual revenue for Reborn Coffee is 8MM, an increase of 128.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reborn Coffee. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REBN is 0.00%, a decrease of 16.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.00% to 91K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Game Plan Financial Advisors holds 55K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 7K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 29.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REBN by 32.79% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 384.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REBN by 81.82% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 52.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REBN by 17.31% over the last quarter.

Key filings for this company:

