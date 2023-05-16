EF Hutton Reiterates Quest Resource Holding (QRHC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 104.00% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Quest Resource Holding is 11.73. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 104.00% from its latest reported closing price of 5.75.

The projected annual revenue for Quest Resource Holding is 316MM, an increase of 10.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quest Resource Holding. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QRHC is 0.20%, a decrease of 13.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.64% to 7,061K shares. The put/call ratio of QRHC is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wynnefield Capital holds 2,571K shares representing 13.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 559K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 382K shares, representing an increase of 31.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QRHC by 2.35% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 406K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 388K shares, representing an increase of 4.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QRHC by 4.80% over the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 350K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 255K shares, representing an increase of 27.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QRHC by 136,323.28% over the last quarter.

Skylands Capital holds 329K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 332K shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QRHC by 91,881.20% over the last quarter.

Quest Resource Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Quest is a national provider of waste and recycling services to customers from across multiple industry sectors that are typically larger, multi-location businesses. In addition, Quest’s programs and services enable customers to address their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities. Quest provides information that tracks and reports the environmental results of Quest’s services, provides actionable data to improve business operations, and enables customers to address their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities.

