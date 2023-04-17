EF Hutton Reiterates Pineapple Holdings (PEGY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Pineapple Holdings (NASDAQ:PEGY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 326.27% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pineapple Holdings is $5.71. The forecasts range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $5.98. The average price target represents an increase of 326.27% from its latest reported closing price of $1.34.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pineapple Holdings is $87MM, an increase of 215.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEGY by 158.63% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 46K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 40.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEGY by 89,715.28% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group holds 208K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing an increase of 75.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEGY by 921.09% over the last quarter.

Bayesian Capital Management holds 22K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pineapple Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEGY is 0.01%, a decrease of 19.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.97% to 1,005K shares.

Pineapple Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Communications Systems, Inc., an IoT intelligent edge products and services company, provides network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks. CSI operates under its Electronics & Software and Services & Support operating segments. Electronics & Software segment provides smart, flexible solutions at network edge, by giving customers the ability to easily provision and proactively manage their networks with actionable insights about their edge devices and connected end points, thereby minimizing the administrative burden of the operator. Services & Support segment provides fully managed services for all aspects of design, deployment, support and maintenance of customer networks. With partners and customers in over 50 countries, CSI has built a reputation as a reliable global innovator focusing on quality and customer service.

See all Pineapple Holdings regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.