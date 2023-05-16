EF Hutton Reiterates Pineapple Energy (PEGY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 305.11% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pineapple Energy is 5.71. The forecasts range from a low of 5.56 to a high of $5.98. The average price target represents an increase of 305.11% from its latest reported closing price of 1.41.

The projected annual revenue for Pineapple Energy is 87MM, an increase of 76.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pineapple Energy. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEGY is 0.00%, a decrease of 83.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.58% to 1,032K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 163K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 96.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEGY by 7,157.56% over the last quarter.

Coldstream Capital Management holds 98K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 81.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEGY by 240.72% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 66K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 84.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEGY by 324.36% over the last quarter.

DFFVX - U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 64K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 74.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEGY by 198.11% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEGY by 158.63% over the last quarter.

Pineapple Energy Background Information

