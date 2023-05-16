EF Hutton Reiterates PEDEVCO (PED) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of PEDEVCO (AMEX:PED) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 155.03% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for PEDEVCO is 2.32. The forecasts range from a low of 2.17 to a high of $2.52. The average price target represents an increase of 155.03% from its latest reported closing price of 0.91.

The projected annual revenue for PEDEVCO is 62MM, an increase of 107.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in PEDEVCO. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 18.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PED is 0.01%, an increase of 117.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.94% to 3,599K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 768K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 366K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 272K shares, representing an increase of 25.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PED by 32.96% over the last quarter.

Corsair Capital Management holds 235K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 228K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 283K shares, representing a decrease of 24.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PED by 24.84% over the last quarter.

BRSIX - Ultra-Small Company Market Fund Class N holds 195K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PEDEVCO Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PEDEVCO Corp. is a publicly-traded energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in the United States. PEDEVCO's principal assets are its San Andres Asset located in the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin in eastern New Mexico, and its Denver-Julesberg ('D-J') Basin Asset located in the D-J Basin in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado. PEDEVCO is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

