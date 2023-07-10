EF Hutton Reiterates Pasithea Therapeutics (KTTA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 334.97% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pasithea Therapeutics is 2.04. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of 334.97% from its latest reported closing price of 0.47.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pasithea Therapeutics is 4MM, an increase of 633.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pasithea Therapeutics. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KTTA is 0.00%, a decrease of 72.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 34.08% to 477K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 121K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 98K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 84K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTTA by 53.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 31K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company.

Pasithea Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. Its biotech operations will focus on developing drugs that target the pathophysiology underlying such disorders rather than symptomatic treatments, with the goal of developing new pharmacological agents that display significant advantages over conventional therapies with respect to efficacy and tolerability. The Company’s secondary operations focus on providing business support services to anti-depression clinics in the United Kingdom and in the United States. The Company’s operations in the United Kingdom will involve providing business support services to registered healthcare providers who will assess patients, and if appropriate, administer intravenous infusions of ketamine, and the Company’s operations in the United States will involve providing business support services to entities that furnish similar services to patients who personally pay for those services. Pasithea has partnered with two successful clinics for immediate exposure in locations across Los Angeles, New York City and London.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.