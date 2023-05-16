EF Hutton Reiterates Onfolio Holdings (ONFO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Onfolio Holdings (NASDAQ:ONFO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 152.89% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Onfolio Holdings is 3.06. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 152.89% from its latest reported closing price of 1.21.

The projected annual revenue for Onfolio Holdings is 9MM, an increase of 313.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Onfolio Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONFO is 0.01%, a decrease of 34.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.49% to 372K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Walleye Capital holds 229K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares, representing a decrease of 15.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONFO by 25.43% over the last quarter.

Sabby Management holds 90K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing a decrease of 3.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONFO by 0.86% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 18K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 13K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 88.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONFO by 50.51% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 13K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company.

Key filings for this company:

