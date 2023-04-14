EF Hutton Reiterates Onfolio Holdings (ONFO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Onfolio Holdings (NASDAQ:ONFO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 117.02% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Onfolio Holdings is $3.06. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 117.02% from its latest reported closing price of $1.41.

The projected annual revenue for Onfolio Holdings is $9MM, an increase of 313.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.16.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Virtu Financial holds 10K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 25K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 1K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Walleye Capital holds 265K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares, representing an increase of 6.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONFO by 34.75% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 5,670.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONFO by 98.01% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Onfolio Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONFO is 0.02%, a decrease of 22.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.85% to 395K shares.

