EF Hutton Reiterates Odyssey Marine Exploration (OMEX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 98.70% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Odyssey Marine Exploration is 7.65. The forecasts range from a low of 7.58 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents an increase of 98.70% from its latest reported closing price of 3.85.

The projected annual revenue for Odyssey Marine Exploration is 2MM, an increase of 38.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Odyssey Marine Exploration. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMEX is 0.13%, a decrease of 47.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.13% to 6,988K shares. The put/call ratio of OMEX is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FourWorld Capital Management holds 1,875K shares representing 9.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Two Seas Capital holds 1,372K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Whitefort Capital Management holds 549K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group holds 426K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 394K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. is engaged in deep-ocean exploration using innovative methods and state-of-the-art technology to provide access to critical resources worldwide. Its core focus is the discovery, development and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. Odyssey also provides marine services for private clients and governments.

