EF Hutton Reiterates Odyssey Marine Exploration (OMEX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 156.71% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Odyssey Marine Exploration is $7.65. The forecasts range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents an increase of 156.71% from its latest reported closing price of $2.98.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.69.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 290K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stonegate Investment Group holds 461K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 462K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMEX by 17.77% over the last quarter.

FNY Investment Advisers holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 816.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMEX by 76.29% over the last quarter.

ARS Wealth Advisors Group holds 48K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 26K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing a decrease of 85.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMEX by 34.04% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Odyssey Marine Exploration. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMEX is 0.29%, an increase of 9.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.01% to 7,487K shares. The put/call ratio of OMEX is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. is engaged in deep-ocean exploration using innovative methods and state-of-the-art technology to provide access to critical resources worldwide. Its core focus is the discovery, development and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. Odyssey also provides marine services for private clients and governments.

