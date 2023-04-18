EF Hutton Reiterates NanoViricides (NNVC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of NanoViricides (AMEX:NNVC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 279.79% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for NanoViricides is $5.36. The forecasts range from a low of $5.30 to a high of $5.51. The average price target represents an increase of 279.79% from its latest reported closing price of $1.41.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.78.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 155K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNVC by 38.03% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 94K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 83K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNVC by 33.33% over the last quarter.

BRSIX - Ultra-Small Company Market Fund Class N holds 94K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 67K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing an increase of 37.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNVC by 20,792.67% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in NanoViricides. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NNVC is 0.00%, a decrease of 12.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.68% to 1,564K shares. The put/call ratio of NNVC is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

NanoViricides Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NanoViricides, Inc. is a development stage company that is creating special purpose nanomaterials for antiviral therapy. The Company's novel nanoviricide® class of drug candidates are designed to specifically attack enveloped virus particles and to dismantle them. Its lead drug candidate is NV-HHV-101 with its first indication as dermal topical cream for the treatment of shingles rash. In addition, it is developing a clinical candidate for the treatment of COVID-19 disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The Company cannot project an exact date for filing an IND for this drug because of its dependence on a number of external collaborators and consultants.

See all NanoViricides regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.