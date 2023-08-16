EF Hutton Reiterates Mayville Engineering (MEC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.51% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mayville Engineering is 18.87. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 57.51% from its latest reported closing price of 11.98.

The projected annual revenue for Mayville Engineering is 553MM, an increase of 1.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mayville Engineering. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 11.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEC is 0.10%, a decrease of 31.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.98% to 11,515K shares. The put/call ratio of MEC is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,629K shares representing 12.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,674K shares, representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEC by 20.61% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,649K shares representing 8.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,614K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEC by 17.63% over the last quarter.

Tocqueville Asset Management holds 587K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 569K shares, representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEC by 18.28% over the last quarter.

TOCQX - The Tocqueville Fund holds 400K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 334K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 209K shares, representing an increase of 37.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEC by 29.24% over the last quarter.

Mayville Engineering Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MEC is a leading U.S.-based value-added manufacturing partner that provides a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. MEC has developed long-standing relationships with its blue-chip customers based upon a high level of experience, trust and confidence. Its one operating segment focuses on producing metal components that are used in a broad range of heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles, construction, powersports, agricultural, military and other products.

