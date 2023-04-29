EF Hutton Reiterates Luxfer Holdings (LXFR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Luxfer Holdings (NYSE:LXFR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.21% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Luxfer Holdings is 25.50. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 67.21% from its latest reported closing price of 15.25.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Luxfer Holdings is 426MM, a decrease of 0.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 271 funds or institutions reporting positions in Luxfer Holdings. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 7.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LXFR is 0.11%, a decrease of 24.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.32% to 29,870K shares. The put/call ratio of LXFR is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 2,452K shares representing 9.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,338K shares, representing an increase of 4.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXFR by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,316K shares representing 8.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,291K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXFR by 9.95% over the last quarter.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. holds 1,967K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,962K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXFR by 31.33% over the last quarter.

Paradice Investment Management holds 1,752K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,426K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,576K shares, representing a decrease of 10.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXFR by 17.13% over the last quarter.

Luxfer Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Luxfer is a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which focuses on value creation by using its broad array of technical knowhow and proprietary technologies. Luxfer's high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications.

See all Luxfer Holdings regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.