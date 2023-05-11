EF Hutton Reiterates Legacy Housing (LEGH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.61% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Legacy Housing is 29.58. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 28.61% from its latest reported closing price of 23.00.

The projected annual revenue for Legacy Housing is 246MM, a decrease of 1.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 211 funds or institutions reporting positions in Legacy Housing. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 3.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEGH is 0.14%, an increase of 5.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.81% to 7,148K shares. The put/call ratio of LEGH is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GW&K Investment Management holds 493K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 429K shares, representing an increase of 13.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEGH by 11.51% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 430K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 430K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEGH by 15.01% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 428K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 431K shares, representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEGH by 3.14% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 334K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 315K shares, representing an increase of 5.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEGH by 8.75% over the last quarter.

Voss Capital holds 300K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 334K shares, representing a decrease of 11.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEGH by 32.42% over the last quarter.

Legacy Housing Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes and 'tiny houses' that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured housing communities. The company is the fourth largest producer of manufactured homes in the United States as ranked by number of homes manufactured based on the information available from the Manufactured Housing Institute. With current operations focused primarily in the southern United States, Legacy Housing Corp offers its customers an array of quality homes ranging in size from approximately 390 to 2,667 square feet consisting of 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms. Its homes range in price, at retail, from approximately $22,000 to $120,000.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

