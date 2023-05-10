EF Hutton Reiterates Innoviva (INVA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.82% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Innoviva is 15.47. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $23.62. The average price target represents an increase of 33.82% from its latest reported closing price of 11.56.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Innoviva is 277MM, a decrease of 12.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 507 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innoviva. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INVA is 0.16%, a decrease of 0.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.18% to 89,368K shares. The put/call ratio of INVA is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sarissa Capital Management holds 6,614K shares representing 10.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Putnam Investments holds 5,001K shares representing 7.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,952K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVA by 5.80% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,664K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,612K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVA by 4.98% over the last quarter.

PHSTX - PUTNAM GLOBAL HEALTH CARE FUND Shares holds 4,438K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,079K shares, representing an increase of 8.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVA by 9.74% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,230K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,266K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVA by 9.44% over the last quarter.

Innoviva Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Innoviva, Inc. is a healthcare focused asset management company. The Company intends to participate in the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Innoviva operates in the United States.

See all Innoviva regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.